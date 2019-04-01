NC GOP Chairman Robin Hayes Will Not Run For Re-Election

North Carolina Republican Party chairman Robin Hayes says he will not run for re-election.

Hayes said in a news release Monday he'll leave the post in June, in part due to complications from recent hip surgery. Hayes plans to continue serving as a member of the state GOP's Central Committee, which manages the party's daily affairs.

Hayes was North Carolina's 8th District Congressional representative from 1999 through 2008. He served as state Republican Party chairman from 2011 to 2013, and returned to the post in 2016 following the ouster of then-chairman Hasan Harnett.

Correction: A previous version of this story stated that Robin Hayes announced plans to step down from his position as N.C. GOP chairman. That is incorrect. He announced that he would not run for re-election.

