Robin Hayes

A major political donor convicted of attempting to bribe a North Carolina elected official to secure preferential regulatory treatment for his insurance…
Prosecutors asked a judge on Monday to give a former North Carolina congressman no prison time for lying to the FBI about his role in a plan to try to…
A federal judge has upheld the convictions of two men found to be trying to bribe North Carolina's top insurance regulator with large political…
Updated March 4 to reflect primary results: Jurors heard opposing views Tuesday of Durham insurance magnate Greg Lindberg's donations to North Carolina…
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey testified Wednesday in federal court in Charlotte that he was so uncomfortable with political…
The federal bribery trial for political mega-donor Greg Lindberg began Tuesday in Charlotte with jury selection.Lindberg, along with two of his…
A federal judge refused to dismiss conspiracy and bribery counts against a North Carolina insurance magnate and two associates, allowing the case to move…
A federal judge is postponing the bribery trial of a North Carolina insurance magnate and two associates until two weeks before next year's primary…
The former chairman of North Carolina’s Republican Party will plead guilty to lying to the FBI, according to newly-filed court documents by attorneys for…
Last week, we learned about the indictment of Durham businessman Greg Lindberg and the $2 million federal prosecutors say he offered the state insurance…