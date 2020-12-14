Need Help This Holiday Season? Here Are Some Resources In The Charlotte Area

Este artículo también está disponible en español en La Noticia.

Under regular circumstances, the holidays are tough financially for many families. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has only made things worse as many families across our region face evictions, lost wages, temporary or permanent job loss, and more.

According to 2-1-1 services data in North Carolina, from Nov. 10 to Dec. 10 requests for rental assistance have increased 64% over the same timeframe last year. Food pantry assistance has been requested 28% more and requests for utilities have increased 72%.

"People were already struggling before the pandemic," said Kathryn Firmin-Sellers, the chief impact officer of United Way of Central Carolinas. "There were already housing cost burdens, meaning they were spending 30 or 50% or more of their income on rent and housing costs. The pandemic has just exacerbated that. The number one question for many people is, 'How do I stay in my home?’ "

Firmin-Sellers said that she is fearful of the first quarter of next year due to the CARES Act ending on Dec. 30. "People's needs will not diminish, but our ability to meet that need is going to with the end of the CARES Act funding," she said.

"People don't know where their next meal is going to come from, so we've seen a huge surge in numbers at organizations like Loaves and Fishes,” Firmin-Sellers said. “Pick any sector, and there's a serious need that's emerged."

To assist those in need, we’ve compiled this list of organizations that offer housing or food support, rent or utility assistance, and additional services.

Individuals in need of more information or referrals can call 2-1-1 or 1-888-892-1162 for more information. 2-1-1 allows you to connect with a community resource specialist who will help you find local services and resources.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY:

Charlotte Family Housing

300 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC 28204

704-335-5488

Charlotte Family Housing is a shelter-to-housing program for people experiencing homelessness or in financial crisis. They serve families who are financially stressed and are compensated with low wages and often spend more than 50% of their income on rent.

The organization accepts client’s applications and referrals. If you are in a crisis, you can see if you qualify here.

Charlotte Works

Administrative Office: 8601 McAlpine Park Dr., Suite 130 , Charlotte, NC 28211

980-201-3256

Charlotte Works provides connections between job seekers and employers. Additionally, the organization offers its customers with skills training, work opportunities, and career advice. Charlotte Works has aligned with community partners such as the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office, Crisis Ministry, and Goodwill to assist their customer’s needs better. For more information regarding Charlotte Works, email info@charlotteworks.com.

Crisis Assistance Ministry

Main Office: 500-A Spratt St., Charlotte, NC 28206

704-371-3001

The Crisis Assistance Ministry helps people in financial crises. For emergency assistance there is curbside rent and utility assistance available for Mecklenburg county residents weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

St. Patrick’s School Annual Christmas Dinner

St. Patrick’s School Cafeteria at 1621 Dilworth Road East, Charlotte, NC 28203

704-334-2283.

Christmas Day: 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The annual Christmas Dinner for those in need will take place Christmas day.

Camino Community Center

201 Stetson Dr, Charlotte, NC, 28262

704-596-5606

Tuesday through Fridays 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Those who are in need of assistance, including help from a food pantry are encouraged to fill out this food pantry application. The community center also has a thrift store. For more information you can call or email info@caminocommunitycenter.org.

Greater Mount Moriah Primitive Baptist Church

727 W. Trade St., Charlotte, NC 28202

People who are in need of assistance can pick up food boxes on Wednesdays and Thursdays until 4 p.m. or when supplies run out. If you have questions email info@mountmoriahpb.org.

Urban Ministry

945 North College St., Charlotte, NC 28206

704-347-0278

Daily -- soup kitchen 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. other services.

Urban Ministry offers food, health services, showers, transportation, and laundry services for people who are in crisis. Their soup kitchen will continue to stay open during the holidays. For questions email info@urbanministrycenter.org.

Loaves and Fishes

648 Griffith Rd. Suite B Charlotte, NC

Phone: (704) 523-4333 (For first time referrals)

Loaves and Fishes, which now operates mobile food pantries due to the pandemic, offers a week of food to those who have a referral. You can get a referral by a professional from a human services organization, government agency, medical clinic or faith organization.

Care to Share NC

Greater Bethel AME Church: 5232 The Plaza,Charlotte, NC 28215

980-430-5913 or 980-242-7704.

Care to Share NC is a non-profit that serves Mecklenburg County by providing groceries, information and personal hygiene items for those experiencing homelessness.

Hope Street Food Pantry

4100 Johnston Oehler Rd, Charlotte, NC 28269

704-584-9073

This pantry supplies a half week of groceries and toiletries to families in need. For more information, contact the pantry at info@hopecharlotte.com.

Second Harvest of Metrolina

704-376-1785

Monday – Friday: 7:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Second Harvest of Metrolina has emergency food assistance for North Carolina and South Carolina residents. There is also assistance for pet food available here.

Charlotte Berean Church Pantry

1801 Double Oaks Rd,Charlotte, NC 28206-2301

704-377-6313

Tuesdays -- 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The food pantry is part of the Berean Seventh-Day Adventist Church, which also offers community resources like mentoring and tutoring youth and health screening.

Charlotte Rescue Mission

Rebound: 907 W. 1st Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

Dove’s Nest: 2855 West Blvd.Charlotte, NC 28208

704-333-4673

Every year, Charlotte Rescue Mission offers Christmas meals for those in need. For more information on services, contact inquiries@charlotterescuemission.org.

Good Friends Charlotte

1307 W Morehead St. #207, Charlotte, NC 28208

704-890-8930

After getting a referral from a case manager or social worker, you can get help with rent and utilities. A social worker from the Department of Social Services must provide you with a referral, but individuals can also contact Good Friends Charlotte for more assistance.

Humane Society of Charlotte

2700 Toomey Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203.

After filling out an application, residents may be eligible for free pet food. For question email, outreach@humanecharlotte.org.

Charlotte Open for Business

Charlotte Open for Business offers resources ranging from grants to training for small businesses.

State Home Foreclosure Prevention Project

1-888-442-8188

By calling this number, individuals facing foreclosure can receive free help and resources.

Low Income Energy Assistance Program

301 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, NC 28211 (Main Office is closed)

704-336-3000 or Just One Call at 704-432-111

Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a federal program that assists families with their heating needs. People who are within the income requirements can apply

Matthews Help Center

119 N. Ames St., Matthews, NC 28105

704-847-8383

The Matthews Help Center offers once-a-week curbside grocery pickup on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. To receive services, residents can apply for assistance here.

IREDELL COUNTY RESOURCES:

FeedNC

275 South Broad Street, Mooresville, NC 28115

704-660-9010

After making an appointment, people are able to access the food pantry throughout the week from mid morning to afternoon depending on the date. Breakfast and lunch are also available Monday through Friday.

Fifth Street Ministries

1421 Fifth Street, Statesville, NC 28687

704-872-4045

Fifth Street Ministries offers housing assistance, shelter, health services and other community resources to those in Statesville and the surrounding areas.

Iredell Christian Ministries

752 Old Salisbury Rd - Statesville, NC 28677

704-924-6700

Iredell Christian Ministries offers food assistance to those in need.

Mooresville/Lake Norman Christian Mission

266 N Broad St, Mooresville, NC 28115

704-664-2357

Eligible individuals and families can receive financial assistance, access to a food pantry and free items from the organization’s resource store.

UNION COUNTY RESOURCES:

Union County Crisis Assistance Ministry

1335 W. Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, 28110

704- 225-0440

Those in crisis are encouraged to call or contact the ministry. The offices are closed due to COVID-19, but still offer curbside services.

CABARRUS COUNTY RESOURCES:

Cooperative Christian Ministry

Phone. 704-786-4709

Concord, NC

Financial, housing and food assistance for individuals in the Concord area.

GASTON COUNTY RESOURCES:

Community Relief Organization of Mt. Holly

2120 Spring Street, Mt. Holly

704-827-0450

Food and Christmas services are available from this organization.

Dallas/High Shoals Social Ministry

305 E. Trade St, Dallas, NC 28034

704-922-1236

This ministry offers assistance for rent, utilities and food for those in need

Bessemer City Crisis Center Address

315 E. Virginia Avenue, Bessemer City

704-629-2147

Food and electricity assistance is offered here to people in need.

B.R.E.A.D., Inc

161-B W. Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28052

704-854-9221

breadinc2011@gmail.com

A food pantry, financial assistance and counseling are some of the services offered.

SOUTH CAROLINA RESOURCES:

Crossroads at Children's Attention Home

803-372-5980

This program serves those who are 17-20 years old and are experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelesness. Housing, clothing, meals and other free programs are offered. For more information, contact info@attentionhome.org

Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen

902 Crawford Road (Across from St. Mary's Catholic Church) Rock Hill, South Carolina 29730

803-366-4142

Serving Rock Hill and York County residents, this soup kitchen offers lunches from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm every day of the week except Sunday. Because of COVID-19, these lunches are currently to-go. The Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen is also accepting monetary donations and supplies listed on their website.

Family Promise of York County404 East Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730, US

803-329-2456

Monday - Friday: 8 a.m- 4 p.m.

Part of the national Family Promise program, this service offers meals, shelter and other support for families in York County. Those in need of assistance can be referred by another person or apply on the website here.

Pilgrims' Inn236 West Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

803-327-4227Pilgrims’ Inn provides a variety of services including emergency food assistance, transitional housing for families and childcare.

Tender Hearts House of Hope803-684-3131

Women and children receive emergency and transitional housing, food, clothing and counseling. The organization also runs three thrift stores in York County. For more information, contact shelter@tenderheartsinyork.org or fill out a shelter request online.

Clover Area Assistance Center

1130 Highway 55 East, Clover, SC 29710-1418

803-222-4837

Families living in the Clover School District are able to receive assistance with food, bills, health services, adult education and special needs items. To get help and get more information, visit their website for next steps.

If you’d like your organization to be added to this list, fill out the Charlotte Area Services and Support Guide form.

This guide is part of a collaborative series examining Covid-19’s economic effect on Black and Latino communities in Charlotte. The series is produced through a collaboration between WFAE and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, and The Charlotte Ledger, Q City Metro and La Noticia. The effort is funded in part by the Facebook Journalism Project.

