Need Help This Holiday Season? Here Are Some Resources In The Charlotte Area
Este artículo también está disponible en español en La Noticia.
Under regular circumstances, the holidays are tough financially for many families. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has only made things worse as many families across our region face evictions, lost wages, temporary or permanent job loss, and more.
According to 2-1-1 services data in North Carolina, from Nov. 10 to Dec. 10 requests for rental assistance have increased 64% over the same timeframe last year. Food pantry assistance has been requested 28% more and requests for utilities have increased 72%.
"People were already struggling before the pandemic," said Kathryn Firmin-Sellers, the chief impact officer of United Way of Central Carolinas. "There were already housing cost burdens, meaning they were spending 30 or 50% or more of their income on rent and housing costs. The pandemic has just exacerbated that. The number one question for many people is, 'How do I stay in my home?’ "
Firmin-Sellers said that she is fearful of the first quarter of next year due to the CARES Act ending on Dec. 30. "People's needs will not diminish, but our ability to meet that need is going to with the end of the CARES Act funding," she said.
"People don't know where their next meal is going to come from, so we've seen a huge surge in numbers at organizations like Loaves and Fishes,” Firmin-Sellers said. “Pick any sector, and there's a serious need that's emerged."
To assist those in need, we’ve compiled this list of organizations that offer housing or food support, rent or utility assistance, and additional services.
Individuals in need of more information or referrals can call 2-1-1 or 1-888-892-1162 for more information. 2-1-1 allows you to connect with a community resource specialist who will help you find local services and resources.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY:
300 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC 28204
704-335-5488
Charlotte Family Housing is a shelter-to-housing program for people experiencing homelessness or in financial crisis. They serve families who are financially stressed and are compensated with low wages and often spend more than 50% of their income on rent.
The organization accepts client’s applications and referrals. If you are in a crisis, you can see if you qualify here.
Administrative Office: 8601 McAlpine Park Dr., Suite 130 , Charlotte, NC 28211
980-201-3256
Charlotte Works provides connections between job seekers and employers. Additionally, the organization offers its customers with skills training, work opportunities, and career advice. Charlotte Works has aligned with community partners such as the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office, Crisis Ministry, and Goodwill to assist their customer’s needs better. For more information regarding Charlotte Works, email info@charlotteworks.com.
Main Office: 500-A Spratt St., Charlotte, NC 28206
704-371-3001
The Crisis Assistance Ministry helps people in financial crises. For emergency assistance there is curbside rent and utility assistance available for Mecklenburg county residents weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
St. Patrick’s School Annual Christmas Dinner
St. Patrick’s School Cafeteria at 1621 Dilworth Road East, Charlotte, NC 28203
704-334-2283.
Christmas Day: 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
The annual Christmas Dinner for those in need will take place Christmas day.
201 Stetson Dr, Charlotte, NC, 28262
704-596-5606
Tuesday through Fridays 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Those who are in need of assistance, including help from a food pantry are encouraged to fill out this food pantry application. The community center also has a thrift store. For more information you can call or email info@caminocommunitycenter.org.
Greater Mount Moriah Primitive Baptist Church
727 W. Trade St., Charlotte, NC 28202
People who are in need of assistance can pick up food boxes on Wednesdays and Thursdays until 4 p.m. or when supplies run out. If you have questions email info@mountmoriahpb.org.
945 North College St., Charlotte, NC 28206
704-347-0278
Daily -- soup kitchen 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. other services.
Urban Ministry offers food, health services, showers, transportation, and laundry services for people who are in crisis. Their soup kitchen will continue to stay open during the holidays. For questions email info@urbanministrycenter.org.
648 Griffith Rd. Suite B Charlotte, NC
Phone: (704) 523-4333 (For first time referrals)
Loaves and Fishes, which now operates mobile food pantries due to the pandemic, offers a week of food to those who have a referral. You can get a referral by a professional from a human services organization, government agency, medical clinic or faith organization.
Greater Bethel AME Church: 5232 The Plaza,Charlotte, NC 28215
980-430-5913 or 980-242-7704.
Care to Share NC is a non-profit that serves Mecklenburg County by providing groceries, information and personal hygiene items for those experiencing homelessness.
4100 Johnston Oehler Rd, Charlotte, NC 28269
704-584-9073
This pantry supplies a half week of groceries and toiletries to families in need. For more information, contact the pantry at info@hopecharlotte.com.
704-376-1785
Monday – Friday: 7:30 AM – 5:00 PM
Second Harvest of Metrolina has emergency food assistance for North Carolina and South Carolina residents. There is also assistance for pet food available here.
Charlotte Berean Church Pantry
1801 Double Oaks Rd,Charlotte, NC 28206-2301
704-377-6313
Tuesdays -- 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The food pantry is part of the Berean Seventh-Day Adventist Church, which also offers community resources like mentoring and tutoring youth and health screening.
Rebound: 907 W. 1st Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Dove’s Nest: 2855 West Blvd.Charlotte, NC 28208
704-333-4673
Every year, Charlotte Rescue Mission offers Christmas meals for those in need. For more information on services, contact inquiries@charlotterescuemission.org.
1307 W Morehead St. #207, Charlotte, NC 28208
704-890-8930
After getting a referral from a case manager or social worker, you can get help with rent and utilities. A social worker from the Department of Social Services must provide you with a referral, but individuals can also contact Good Friends Charlotte for more assistance.
2700 Toomey Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203.
After filling out an application, residents may be eligible for free pet food. For question email, outreach@humanecharlotte.org.
Charlotte Open for Business offers resources ranging from grants to training for small businesses.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center
600 East 4th Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Mecklenburg County
State Home Foreclosure Prevention Project
1-888-442-8188
By calling this number, individuals facing foreclosure can receive free help and resources.
Low Income Energy Assistance Program
301 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, NC 28211 (Main Office is closed)
704-336-3000 or Just One Call at 704-432-111
Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a federal program that assists families with their heating needs. People who are within the income requirements can apply
119 N. Ames St., Matthews, NC 28105
704-847-8383
The Matthews Help Center offers once-a-week curbside grocery pickup on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. To receive services, residents can apply for assistance here.
IREDELL COUNTY RESOURCES:
275 South Broad Street, Mooresville, NC 28115
704-660-9010
After making an appointment, people are able to access the food pantry throughout the week from mid morning to afternoon depending on the date. Breakfast and lunch are also available Monday through Friday.
1421 Fifth Street, Statesville, NC 28687
704-872-4045
Fifth Street Ministries offers housing assistance, shelter, health services and other community resources to those in Statesville and the surrounding areas.
752 Old Salisbury Rd - Statesville, NC 28677
704-924-6700
Iredell Christian Ministries offers food assistance to those in need.
Mooresville/Lake Norman Christian Mission
266 N Broad St, Mooresville, NC 28115
704-664-2357
Eligible individuals and families can receive financial assistance, access to a food pantry and free items from the organization’s resource store.
UNION COUNTY RESOURCES:
Union County Crisis Assistance Ministry
1335 W. Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, 28110
704- 225-0440
Those in crisis are encouraged to call or contact the ministry. The offices are closed due to COVID-19, but still offer curbside services.
CABARRUS COUNTY RESOURCES:
Cooperative Christian Ministry
Phone. 704-786-4709
Concord, NC
Financial, housing and food assistance for individuals in the Concord area.
GASTON COUNTY RESOURCES:
Community Relief Organization of Mt. Holly
2120 Spring Street, Mt. Holly
704-827-0450
Food and Christmas services are available from this organization.
Dallas/High Shoals Social Ministry
305 E. Trade St, Dallas, NC 28034
704-922-1236
This ministry offers assistance for rent, utilities and food for those in need
Bessemer City Crisis Center Address
315 E. Virginia Avenue, Bessemer City
704-629-2147
Food and electricity assistance is offered here to people in need.
161-B W. Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28052
704-854-9221
breadinc2011@gmail.com
A food pantry, financial assistance and counseling are some of the services offered.
SOUTH CAROLINA RESOURCES:
Crossroads at Children's Attention Home
803-372-5980
This program serves those who are 17-20 years old and are experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelesness. Housing, clothing, meals and other free programs are offered. For more information, contact info@attentionhome.org
902 Crawford Road (Across from St. Mary's Catholic Church) Rock Hill, South Carolina 29730
803-366-4142
Serving Rock Hill and York County residents, this soup kitchen offers lunches from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm every day of the week except Sunday. Because of COVID-19, these lunches are currently to-go. The Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen is also accepting monetary donations and supplies listed on their website.
Family Promise of York County404 East Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730, US
803-329-2456
Monday - Friday: 8 a.m- 4 p.m.
Part of the national Family Promise program, this service offers meals, shelter and other support for families in York County. Those in need of assistance can be referred by another person or apply on the website here.
Pilgrims' Inn236 West Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-327-4227Pilgrims’ Inn provides a variety of services including emergency food assistance, transitional housing for families and childcare.
Tender Hearts House of Hope803-684-3131
Women and children receive emergency and transitional housing, food, clothing and counseling. The organization also runs three thrift stores in York County. For more information, contact shelter@tenderheartsinyork.org or fill out a shelter request online.
1130 Highway 55 East, Clover, SC 29710-1418
803-222-4837
Families living in the Clover School District are able to receive assistance with food, bills, health services, adult education and special needs items. To get help and get more information, visit their website for next steps.
If you’d like your organization to be added to this list, fill out the Charlotte Area Services and Support Guide form.
This guide is part of a collaborative series examining Covid-19’s economic effect on Black and Latino communities in Charlotte. The series is produced through a collaboration between WFAE and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, and The Charlotte Ledger, Q City Metro and La Noticia. The effort is funded in part by the Facebook Journalism Project.