At Least 7 Arrested After Capitol Riot Were From North Carolina

Among the people arrested by the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol are at least seven from North Carolina.

D.C. police released a list of arrests made on Wednesday labeled as “unrest-related.”

That list includes Earl Glosser, 40, of Matthews, a Charlotte suburb. Glosser was charged with curfew violation and unlawful entry. According to court documents, Glosser did not disperse after at least three warnings from police. The documents say police warned people to leave Capitol grounds and that Glosser was among those who did not.

Also on the list is Jay Thaxton, 46, of Concord, another Charlotte suburb, who was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department on New York Avenue for violating curfew. The report says Thaxton was seen with others leaving the Bond Federal Building and “given at least three warnings to vacate but they did not.”

The Jacksonville Daily News reports that Thaxton is a Marine veteran who spent time at Cherry Point.

Jere Brower, 45, from Sanford, was also arrested. Metropolitan Police charged him with curfew violation and unlawful entry, and in a released incident report, listed the U.S. Capitol as the location of the unlawful entry charge.

Also arrested from North Carolina were:

Lance Grames, 42, of Sanford, for curfew violation and unlawful entry.

Tim Scarboro, 33, of Monroe, for curfew violation.

James Smawley, 27, of Charlotte, for curfew violation.

Michael Jones, 23, (no address given on court document), for curfew violation.

Incident reports from Metropolitan Police also show the arrests of two Asheville men made the day before the riot at the Capitol. One of them, Thomas Gronek, 46, was arrested for carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of an unregistered firearm.

The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a statement that if anyone from the district traveled to Washington “with the intent to commit federal crimes," they would be prosecuted.

