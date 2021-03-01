Housing Partnership Changes Its Name To DreamKey Partners

One of the Charlotte region's oldest nonprofit housing groups is changing its name. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership announced Monday it is now DreamKey Partners.

Logo of the newly renamed DreamKey Partners, formerly the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership.

Officials say the new name is intended to emphasize how the group helps people find safe, affordable housing.

“We are redefining who we are, expanding our services and shaping the future of affordable housing,” Julie Porter, president of DreamKey Partners, said in a press release. “Our more than 30 years of success is cultivated by relationships, trust and a talented team delivering affordable and sustainable solutions. We are focused on continuing this critical work.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership was founded in 1989. Since then, it has developed $321 million worth of affordable housing and apartments, including Brightwalk off Statesville Road and the Mezzanine off Freedom Drive. It currently has more than 1,000 units under construction or in the planning stages.

DreamKey Partners also provides mortgages, offers homeownership training and administers local COVID-19 relief programs for mortgage, rental and utilities assistance.

The organization has a new website at dreamkeypartners.org.