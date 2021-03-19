City Council To Hold Public Hearing On Controversial 2040 Plan Monday

The Charlotte City Council will hold a public hearing Monday night on the controversial 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which is meant to shape how the city grows for the next several decades.

The plan is designed to make Charlotte more environmentally friendly by creating neighborhoods where people can walk to stores and live near where they work.

The city wants to encourage more duplexes and triplexes in traditional neighborhoods to increase the overall supply of housing.

But there are fears it would accelerate gentrification in neighborhoods near uptown.

Planning director Taiwo Jaiyeoba is pushing for the City Council to approve the plan quickly. But several council members have said they are concerned the city is moving too fast.

At a Black Political Caucus forum Wednesday night, Jaiyeoba was asked whether eliminating single-family zoning would lead to more gentrification.

He said the city had policies in place to prevent that, but did not elaborate.

He added: “I do acknowledge that we need to strengthen (those policies). What we have been talking about is the concept of (an) anti-displacement stakeholders’ group that will come up with programs and projects upon adoption of the plan that will help minimize displacement as places change.”

He did not say who would be on the new stakeholders’ group, when it would be formed, and what, if any, power it would have. He did not respond to questions from WFAE on Thursday.

The City Council meeting will start at 5 p.m. Monday.

Anyone interested in speaking during the plan’s public comment session should sign up by 9 a.m. on Monday, March 22. Sign up to speak by going to charlottenc.gov/cityclerk or by calling 704 336-2248.

People will have up to two minutes to speak.

A vote on the 2040 plan was scheduled for April, but will likely be delayed.