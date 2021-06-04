© 2021 WFAE
Local News

All Hail The Queen! Charlotte Has Returned To The CLT Airport

WFAE | By Jodie Valade
Published June 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT
Queen Charlotte
Charlotte Douglas International Airport
/

If you've missed the bronze statue of Queen Charlotte that once stood outside the Charlotte Douglas International Airport parking deck — or if you've missed seeing her at all because you haven't traveled in the past year — fear no more.

Queen Charlotte has returned!

But she's not ready to make an appearance again quite yet.

The airport said Queen Charlotte "wintered" at Carolina Bronze in Seagrove, North Carolina, for a makeover to remove some of the tarnishing that had built up over years of outdoor wear and turned her a bright green.

The 2.5-ton, 15-foot sculpture once stood outside the terminal when she first debuted in 1990, and was moved because of construction between the east and west hourly parking decks since 2013.

She will soon have a new place of honor for all to see, though.

As part of a $500 million expansion of the terminal lobby, Queen Charlotte will be positioned beneath an oculus in the lobby. But that won't happen until the completion of the construction project in 2025.

Until then, the airport said, Queen Charlotte will be enclosed in a box, awaiting her royal debut.

Tags

Local NewsCharlotte Douglas International AirportQueen Charlotte
Jodie Valade
Jodie Valade has been a Digital News and Engagement Editor for WFAE since 2019. Since moving to Charlotte in 2015, she has worked as a digital content producer for NASCAR.com and a freelance writer for publications ranging from Charlotte magazine to The Athletic to The Washington Post and New York Times. Before that, Jodie was an award-winning sports features and enterprise reporter at The Plain Dealer in Cleveland, Ohio. She also worked at The Dallas Morning News covering the Dallas Mavericks -- where she became Mark Cuban's lifelong email pen pal -- and at The Kansas City Star. She has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University and a Master of Education from John Carroll University. She is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan.
See stories by Jodie Valade
