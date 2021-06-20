Authorities Find Body Of Charlotte Man In Lake Near Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say they have found the body of a Charlotte man who drowned in a lake outside of Raleigh.

The News & Observer reported Sunday that Jamal Brinson, 30, was found after a 24-hour search in Falls Lake.

Eric Curry, a spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff's Office, said Brinson drowned just before 2 p.m. Saturday near the Highway 50 boat ramp.

Witnesses said Brinson was part of a group of friends that rented a boat. He drowned after he jumped into the lake to get a piece of clothing that had been blown off the vessel.

Brinson was found below the surface Sunday morning. Investigators said they are continuing to gather information about the incident.

Falls Lake has been the site of multiple drowning deaths. They've included a 19-year-old who died in April and an 8-year-old who drowned last year.