Woman Reels In Wallet From 1980s While Fishing At North Carolina Lake

A woman in North Carolina says she's searching for a man who lost his wallet in a lake in the mid-1980s.

WRAL reports that Sarah Foor and her husband were fishing Saturday at Jones Lake State Park near Elizabethtown when she reeled in the wallet.

Inside she found a faded driver’s license, a library card and an array of expired credit cards. It also held a senior photo that's dated from the 1983-84 school year.

“Mickey, you’re a very special person to me. Love always, Sharon,” reads the back.

The wallet had 50 cents inside. But she still considers it a treasure.

“The library card is perfect. The license is perfect,” Foor said. “Issued May 25, 1982. Expired, March 17, 1986.”

Foor reached out to WRAL for help in finding the man, who was not identified.