Lack Of Communication Between States And Native Tribes Hinders Contact Tracing

Emily Newton
Emily cut her teeth on the backroads of West Virginia, collecting oral histories working with Allegany Mountain Radio, and the The 219 Project. Coming to the world of radio from the world of the stage, Emily performed professionally for more than 5 years before returning to central Appalachia to complete a degree in Neuroscience, Psychology, and Philosophy. Emily harvests a story wherever she goes; be that in the hills of Kentucky, the mountains of West Virginia, on the stage or within the electrical dances between neurons which she studied at her alma mater, Berea College, Berea Kentucky. Driven by a love of science, stories and the power of listening, Emily is happy to be working on the podcast “Made in the Middle” for KIOS, as well as local feature stories within our listening area