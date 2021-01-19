© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

Anger Over Stolen Bike Leads To Bicycle Ministry

Published January 19, 2021 at 5:50 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Robbie Pruitt was angry when his mountain bike was stolen, but then he wondered why it was stolen. Bikes were in short supply during the pandemic, and he thought somebody maybe really needed one. So the assistant rector for a Virginia church attacked what he saw as a root cause. He's inviting people to donate old bikes and has now repaired more than 140 to give to needy families. He calls this his bicycle ministry. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Nation & WorldMorning Edition