PHOTOS: President Biden's Redecorated Oval Office

The famous Jan. 20 five-hour (more-or-less) White House move-out/move-in, as one presidential family leaves and another arrives, is not limited to the residence. The Oval Office also gets a redo, reflecting the new president's taste and, often, politics.

Yesterday photographers got a look at President Biden's Oval Office, shortly before he arrived at the White House to begin work. Right away they noticed the portrait of populist President Andrew Jackson, which former President Trump had hanging near the Resolute desk, was gone, replaced by Benjamin Franklin.

Biden kept the drapes and most of the furniture, but exchanged a pastel rug for dark-blue, and added busts of Americans famed for their commitment to civil rights.

Here are some views of perhaps the world's most famous workspace, redecorated to the taste of its new tenant.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Alex Brandon / AP A bust of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the Oval Office. Former President Trump also displayed a bust of King.

Alex Brandon / AP A portrait of Franklin Delano Roosevelt hangs above the Oval Office fireplace. Portraits clockwise from top left: George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln. King's bust is to the left, a bust of Robert Kennedy is on the right.

Alex Brandon / AP A bust of civil rights leader Rosa Parks in the Oval Office.

Alex Brandon / AP A moon rock is displayed on a bookshelf in the Oval Office.

Alex Brandon / AP A bust of labor organizer and civil rights leader César Chávez sits on a table with Biden family photographs.