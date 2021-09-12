A Man, A Mission And Hundreds Of Apple Cider Doughnuts

Armed with opinions and an appetite, Alex Schwartz has a cinnamon-sugar-dusted dream: To taste and review every fresh apple cider doughnut he can get his hands on.

Schwartz has been cataloging his travels and reviews on an Instagram page where he goes by the name "Cider Donuteur." He calls it his "life-long mission to try every cider donut."

He's compiled a map which so far lists more than 200 places where aficionados can get their taste buds on the classic cider treats. Schwartz has tasted and ranked many on the list, and also took suggestions from impassioned Reddit users to create the searchable map.

He started the cider doughnut odyssey last year and has picked the quest back up for the 2021 season.

Apple cider doughnuts are a fall institution in many parts of the Northeast, but Schwartz contends they're not all the same. He reviews a doughnut's freshness, crumb texture, sugar level and, of course, taste.

Yes, it is close to 70 degrees in much of New England right now. But the prompt arrival of seasonal foods has become a modern tradition (we're looking at you, pumpkin spice lattes in August). And what's the harm in starting early when there are so many delicious doughnuts to discover?

Trying every apple cider doughnut is a lofty dream, though. If Schwartz is going to succeed he'll need his resolve to be as strong as his hunger.

He told Boston Magazine he once ate six apple cider doughnuts from six different places in one day. "My stomach was not super jazzed about that," Schwartz said. "But, you know, I was doing it for the cause."

