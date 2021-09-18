Hoping To Avoid A Repeat Of Jan. 6, Police Prep For A Far-Right Rally At The Capitol

Law enforcement officials in Washington, D.C., boosted security ahead of a scheduled far-right rally near the U.S. Capitol on Saturday.

Demonstrators planned to protest the ongoing arrests and prosecutions of rioters who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection, which ended with several deaths.

Authorities took steps to ensure they avoid a repeat of what occurred then, when huge crowds of protesters overwhelmed law enforcement and breached the Capitol's perimeter, gaining access to the building where lawmakers and staff huddled behind locked doors.

The U.S. Capitol Police installed fencing around the building this week and prepared a detailed security plan, which it shared with lawmakers.

"They seem very, very well-prepared, much better prepared than before Jan. 6," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said recently.

It was unclear just how large Saturday's protest would be or whether it would come close to the size of the Jan. 6 crowd.

Look Ahead America, the group organizing Saturday's event, estimates that about 700 people will attend, according to The Washington Post.

Steve Harrison A handful of people showed up in Charlotte for a rally of support for those who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In Charlotte, about 10 people came to a rally outside the federal courthouse Saturday morning Philip Adkins of Charlotte was among them. He said it’s the first protest he’s attended.

“I’m appalled at what’s going on in our federal justice system,” he said. “These folks are tried with misdemeanors. They are being denied bail. Some of them are in solitary confinement and I don’t know why. I thought the was an overreaction to what happened.”

He said he believes anyone who destroyed property or attacked police officers should be charged.

WFAE's Steve Harrison contributed to this story.

