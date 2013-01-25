John Hodgman: How Much Does The Know-It-All Know?

Ask Me Another host Ophira Eisenberg sits down for an enlightening chat with renaissance man and self-proclaimed know-it-all John Hodgman. The comedian, actor and author discusses some unusual past jobs, and describes his new book, That Is All, a satirical guide to the upcoming end of the world. Speaking of the final countdown, Hodgman claims to be an expert in eschatology, the study of endings and destiny, so his Ask Me Another Challenge tests his knowledge of mythological and historical apocalyptic scenarios. Plus, this week's grand prize winner walks away with the promise of a personalized ruling, held over Skype, by one Judge John Hodgman.

About John Hodgman

John Hodgman is a humorist and the author of a trilogy of satirical almanacs: The Areas of My Expertise, More Information Than You Require, and the latest, That Is All. His Judge John Hodgman advice column appears in the New York Times Magazine, for which he is the humor editor. His writing has also appeared in McSweeney's, The Paris Review, and Wired.

Hodgman contributes as a "resident expert" to The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He played the role of "The PC" in the Apple "Get a Mac" advertising campaign, and has appeared in the HBO series Flight of the Conchords and Bored to Death. He has told stories on This American Life and CBS Radio One's Wiretap.

In 2009, Hodgman was the headlining speaker at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, and in 2008, he gave a presentation for the TED conference entitled " Aliens, Love—Where Are They?"

You can watch John Hodgman with Ask Me Another's resident musician, Jonathan Coulton, sing a duet below.

This story originally ran on May 4, 2012.

