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NEWS BRIEFS

LaMelo Ball leads Hornets to win over Miami in homestand opener

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published March 18, 2026 at 9:20 AM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets opened their seven-game homestand Tuesday night with a decisive win over the Miami Heat. Charlotte pulled away in the fourth quarter behind LaMelo Ball’s 30-point, 13-assist performance.

Ball said the team fed off its 16th sellout crowd of the season at Spectrum Center.

“It’s all love, but like I’ve been saying, if you win this, this city gonna get behind you, they’re gonna rock with you,” Ball said. “So that’s all we’re just trying to do — just keep winning and putting on for the city.”

The Hornets host the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. Thirteen games remain in the regular season.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain