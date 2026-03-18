LaMelo Ball leads Hornets to win over Miami in homestand opener

The Charlotte Hornets opened their seven-game homestand Tuesday night with a decisive win over the Miami Heat. Charlotte pulled away in the fourth quarter behind LaMelo Ball’s 30-point, 13-assist performance.

Ball said the team fed off its 16th sellout crowd of the season at Spectrum Center.

“It’s all love, but like I’ve been saying, if you win this, this city gonna get behind you, they’re gonna rock with you,” Ball said. “So that’s all we’re just trying to do — just keep winning and putting on for the city.”

The Hornets host the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. Thirteen games remain in the regular season.