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NEWS BRIEFS

CLT Airport & UNC Charlotte launch instrumentation and digital twin program

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published April 27, 2026 at 4:44 PM EDT

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is teaming up with UNC Charlotte to test new technology aimed at improving how airports are built and maintained.

Charlotte’s airport and the university’s Aviation and Innovation Research Institute are launching what they call the nation’s first instrumentation and digital twin program. It’s tied to a runway under construction.

The effort will embed sensors in the airport’s fourth parallel runway, collecting real-time data on pavement performance and maintenance needs. Officials say the information could help the Federal Aviation Administration improve runway design standards nationwide.

The nearly $6.5 million project is supported in part by a $2 federal grant. Airport leaders say the partnership also gives UNC Charlotte students hands-on research opportunities. The runway opens in fall 2027.
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News from the Carolinas Charlotte Douglas International AirportUNC-CharlotteSTEM Education
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.