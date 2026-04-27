CLT Airport & UNC Charlotte launch instrumentation and digital twin program

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is teaming up with UNC Charlotte to test new technology aimed at improving how airports are built and maintained.

Charlotte’s airport and the university’s Aviation and Innovation Research Institute are launching what they call the nation’s first instrumentation and digital twin program. It’s tied to a runway under construction.

CLT’s fourth parallel runway is doing more than taking shape, it’s helping shape the future of aviation.



In partnership with @UNCCharlotte and its Aviation and Innovation Research Institute, Charlotte AIR, CLT is launching a first-of-its-kind instrumentation and digital twin… pic.twitter.com/Oe0xl2gWct — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) April 27, 2026

The effort will embed sensors in the airport’s fourth parallel runway, collecting real-time data on pavement performance and maintenance needs. Officials say the information could help the Federal Aviation Administration improve runway design standards nationwide.

The nearly $6.5 million project is supported in part by a $2 federal grant. Airport leaders say the partnership also gives UNC Charlotte students hands-on research opportunities. The runway opens in fall 2027.

