OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

Finally, it's what we've all been waiting for. Let's bring back our winners to play the Ask Me One More final round. From Misquoting Mark Twain, Gregory Guity.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: From Agrarian Maps, Jonathan Corbblah.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: From Let's Get Randy, Jen Midura.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: From One or More, Ileen Roos.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: And from Soft Rock Café, John Woods.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Art, take us out.

ART CHUNG: Ophira, our final game is called Fifty/Fifty. Contestants, we're going to ask you a series of questions where you have to pick between two choices. For example, yield or stop, which traffic sign is shaped like a triangle? You'd answer yield. Pretty easy, right? Don't worry; they'll get much harder.

We're going to play this spelling bee style, so one wrong answer and you're out. You'll only have a few seconds to give us the answer. The last person standing is our grand winner. Are you ready?

JOHN WOODS: Yes.

CHUNG: Gregory, John Adams or John Quincy Adams, which president was the son of the other?

GREGORY GUITY: John Quincy Adams.

CHUNG: That is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Jonathan, Home Depot or Lowe's, which store's logo is primarily orange?

JONATHAN CORBBLAH: Home Depot.

CHUNG: Correct.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Jen, Foo or Roo, which one is a friend of Winnie the Pooh?

JEN MIDURA: Roo.

CHUNG: Roo is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Ileen, Halloween or Thanksgiving, which holiday takes place on the same weekday every year?

ILEEN ROOS: Thanksgiving.

CHUNG: Correct.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: John, Bert or Ernie, which Sesame Street Muppet is yellow?

WOODS: Bert.

CHUNG: Correct.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Gregory, an oak tree or an apple tree, which one grows from the larger seed?

GUITY: Apple.

CHUNG: No, I'm sorry. You're out.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Thank you, Gregory. Jonathan, Matt Damon or Ben Affleck, who was picked People's Sexiest Man Alive first?

(LAUGHTER)

CORBBLAH: Matt Damon.

CHUNG: No, I'm sorry. It was Ben Affleck.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Jen, radius or tibia, which bone is in your leg?

MIDURA: Tibia.

CHUNG: Correct.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Ileen, "Mork and Mindy" or "Starsky and Hutch," which of these TV shows was a spinoff of "Happy Days?"

ROOS: "Mork and Mindy."

CHUNG: Oh, "Mork and Mindy."

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: John, Florida or Pennsylvania, which state currently has more electoral votes?

WOODS: Florida.

CHUNG: Correct.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Jen, American Eagle Outfitters or American Apparel, which clothing retailer was founded by a Canadian?

MIDURA: American Eagle.

CHUNG: No, I'm sorry, American Apparel. Jen, you're out. Thank you.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: We're down to Ileen and John. Ileen, Lil Kim or Lil Wayne, which rapper is taller?

(LAUGHTER)

ROOS: Wayne.

CHUNG: Lil Wayne is correct. He's 5'5". Lil Kim is 4'11".

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: John, you need this to stay in the game. Venezuela or Bolivia, which country is north of the equator?

WOODS: Venezuela.

CHUNG: You are correct.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Ileen, the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Cincinnati Bengals, which team's cheerleaders are known as the roar?

ROOS: Jacksonville.

CHUNG: You're right.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: John, Illinois Avenue or Kentucky Avenue, which square on the standard Monopoly board is more expensive?

WOODS: Illinois.

CHUNG: You're right.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: We only have a few more.

(LAUGHTER)

CHUNG: Ileen, Charlotte Bronte or Emily Bronte, which sister was born first?

ROOS: Charlotte.

CHUNG: That's right.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: John, Billy Wilder or Alfred Hitchcock, which filmmaker never won an Academy Award for best director?

WOODS: Hitchcock.

CHUNG: You're right.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: All right, we're going to have to go to a tiebreaker. You've gone through all our questions.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHEERING)

CHUNG: Here's your tiebreaker. Alvin, Simon or Theodore, which of these animated chipmunks wears glasses?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHUNG: Ileen?

ROOS: Simon.

CHUNG: You're right. You win.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: A big round of applause for John Woods, who came in second. Ileen Roos, you are our ASK ME ANOTHER big winner. Your prize is not only a signed copy of "The Guttenberg Bible," we have also given you the start of your Guttenberg film collection.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Your own copy of "Diner", "Police Academy", "Three Men and a Baby" and "Three Men and a Little Lady."

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Congratulations. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.