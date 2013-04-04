Muses And Metaphor: Egyptian Poet 'Spins A Word-Shaped Web'

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And now the latest in our series, Muses and Metaphors. We are celebrating National Poetry Month by hearing poetic tweets - poems at 140 characters or less. And we've been hearing from famous poets and not so famous.

Today, we hear from freelance writer and poet Yahia Lababidi. And we'll let him tell you more.

YAHIA LABABIDI: My name is Yahia Lababidi. I live, now, in Silver Spring, Maryland. I'm from Egypt and I'm mad for short forms. Here's the tweet.

(Reading) Spinning a word-shaped web and waiting to catch something of sustenance, wrap it in silk and ingest it, so that I might dream again.

MARTIN: That went by pretty fast. So do you want to hear it again? I do.

LABABIDI: (Reading) Spinning a word-shaped web and waiting to catch something of sustenance, wrap it in silk and ingest it, so that I might dream again.

MARTIN: That was a poetic tweet submitted by Yahia Lababidi. We also want to hear from you as we continue to celebrate National Poetry Month. Tweet us your original poetry, fewer than 140 characters, using the hashtag #TMMPoetry. If your poem is chosen, we will help you record it for us and we will air it in the program this month. You can learn more at the TELL ME MORE website. Go to npr.org/tellmemore.

(SOUNDBITE MUSIC)

