Not My Job: Deepak Chopra Plays 'Yes, We Cannes'

Published June 1, 2013 at 5:59 AM EDT
Deepak Chopra, writer and entrepreneur, poses for a photograph at the Chopra Center & Spa in New York in March 2008.

We've had a lot of impressive people as our guests on this show ... Nobel Prize winners, senators, governors, and two presidents of the United States. But now, for the first time ever, we are honored to welcome a Lord of Immortality, a Keeper of Perfect Health for the World.

We've invited writer and physician Deepak Chopra to play a game called "Yes, we Cannes!" The Cannes Film Festival wrapped up on Sunday, and that means one thing: NPR hosts pronouncing "Cannes" 18 different ways. While Cannes gets a lot of press, one thing you don't hear much about is the Marche du Film, where new, not-necessarily-great films get bought and sold. We'll ask Chopra three questions about titles up for sale.

