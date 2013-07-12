Songs Of The Summer

OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

At this time, let's bring back our VIP, Nellie McKay, to the ASK ME ANOTHER stage.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: And we also have two new contestants, Judy Wolf and Cassidy Brown.

(APPLAUSE)

CASSIDY BROWN: Hello.

EISENBERG: Hello, hi. Judy, Cassidy, what is a song that I might find on your soundtrack.

BROWN: I think I have to download it still, because...

EISENBERG: OK, Cassidy?

BROWN: ...But the (singing) hot town, summer in the city, the back of my neck getting dirty and gritty.

Love that song.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

EISENBERG: That's a good one. Great. Judy?

JUDY WOLF: That would be nostalgic. How about will I see you in September? Have a good time for the summer - (humming)

I don't know.

EISENBERG: Yeah, yeah, yeah. Those are both great songs, and that's good to know because this next game is called Songs of Summer. Jonathan, this is your department.

JONATHAN COULTON: Yes, well, every summer there is one song that you just cannot escape, that capture what it feels like to be sitting on the beach or barbecuing in the backyard. Last year is was Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe." Two hundred and fifty years ago it "Yankee Doodle Came to Town" also by Carly Rae Jepsen, weirdly.

(LAUGHTER)

COULTON: So in this game, Nellie and I are going to play some songs of summer gone by, and you must identify them. Here's your first question.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG)

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Judy?

WOLF: "You Make Me Crazy?"

EISENBERG: "Crazy" is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Gnarls Barkley song from 2006, although I have to say if you remember when you lost your mind, you are the sanest lunatic I have ever met.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG)

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Cassidy?

BROWN: "MMMBop."

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Yes.

BROWN: By the gorgeous Hansen Brothers.

EISENBERG: Wow, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG)

(LAUGHTER)

: (Singing) If you fall I will catch you, I will be waiting, blah, blah, blah, blah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

COULTON: Cassidy.

BROWN: (Singing) "Time After Time."

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Yes.

WOLF: OK, here we go.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG)

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Oh, Judy rang in, but Cassidy got there first. Cassidy?

BROWN: (Singing) Jesse's girl.

WOLF: (Singing) do do do.

EISENBERG: I like that Judy's doing backup for that, by the way. That was awesome.

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG)

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Judy.

WOLF: "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."

EISENBERG: "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" is correct.

WOLF: Elton John and Kiki Dee.

EISENBERG: That's correct, yeah, for no bonus point whatsoever. That is correct. You guys were amazing. Will, how did our contestants do?

WILL SHORTZ: Cassidy was the expert at ringing in, and he's the winner.

EISENBERG: Congratulations, Cassidy.

BROWN: Thank you.

EISENBERG: Congratulations, Cassidy.

BROWN: Thank you.

EISENBERG: You'll be moving on to our Ask Me One More final round at the end of the show. Thank you so much, Judy, for being a great contestant, and special thanks to Nellie McKay, everybody.