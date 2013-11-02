Digital Music, In The Truest Sense

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

And now, another take on jazz hands...

(SOUNDBITE OF FINGER SNAPS, SLAPS)

SIMON: It may sound like Savion Glover tapping, or some kind of tin pan Buddy Rich, but this is digital music in the true sense. You're hearing the fingers and hands of Darren Drouin snapping and slapping out a percussive freestyle in a YouTube video that he uploaded this week.

(SOUNDBITE OF FINGER SNAPS, SLAPS)

SIMON: In that video, Mr. Drouin, who is from Toronto, describes his talent as "more of an annoying hobby that I annoy my girlfriend with, than anything real."

The video's garnered hundreds of thousands of views. It includes a tutorial, if you'd like to try to learn how to snap and slap your own tune. Darren Drouin has produced an enjoyable video. But come on, would you want to play poker with a guy who's got those kinds of hands?