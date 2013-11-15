© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Astronaut Chris Hadfield Plays Not My Job

Published November 15, 2013 at 7:03 PM EST

The International Space Station is a pretty great backdrop for a music video, and Commander Chris Hadfield didn't waste the opportunity as he was orbiting the Earth (at 17,500 miles an hour) back in the spring of 2012. The Canadian astronaut performed his own rendition of David Bowie's "Space Oddity" — and also tweeted and blogged from orbit, making him the de facto ambassador from Outer Space.

Since Hadfield sang about Major Tom in space, we've invited him to answer three questions about some lesser-known Toms.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life