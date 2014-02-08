© 2020 WFAE
A Male Singer Shines In A Woman's World

By Betto Arcos
Published February 8, 2014 at 8:00 AM EST
Portuguese singer António Zambujo occupies a distinct place in the world of fado, a musical style better known for its female stars.
Portuguese-born António Zambujo sings fado, the style of music often called Portugal's blues. For decades, the genre's mournful songs have been associated with female singers — from the late Amália Rodrigues, whose role in popularizing the genre worldwide earned her the nickname "Queen of Fado," to current superstar Mariza. But Zambujo is starting to carve his own territory with a different approach to the music, one closer in tone to Brazil's João Gilberto, or perhaps America's Chet Baker. Hear his story at the audio link.

