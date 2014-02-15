© 2020 WFAE
Not My Job: Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake Gets Quizzed On Winter Sports

Published February 15, 2014 at 12:00 PM EST
Sen. Jeff Flake.

There are a lot of things most people don't know about Arizona. For example, did you know it has two United States senators? Sure, one senator gets on all the Sunday morning talk shows and runs for President all the time, but it turns out, just like every other state, they've got another!

We've invited Sen. Jeff Flake to play a game called "Dude, that skijoring was sick!" As we enjoy the classic winter sports underway at the Winter Games in Sochi, we'll ask three questions about non-Olympic winter sports.

