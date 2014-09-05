What Do Our Dogs Really Think? A Poetic Possibility

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Animals And Us.

About Billy Collins' TED Talk

What do our dogs think when they look at us? Poet Billy Collins imagines the inner life of a former canine companion.

About Billy Collins

Billy Collins is a two-term U.S. Poet Laureate who captures readers with his understated wit and profound insight. Collins lives in Somers, N.Y., and is an English professor at City University of New York, where he has taught for more than 40 years. He's the author of numerous collections of poetry, including Aimless Love and Horoscopes For The Dead.

