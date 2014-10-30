© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

I'm Not Scary, I'm Just Drawn That Way: Great Comics For Halloween

By Etelka Lehoczky
Etelka LehoczkyEtelka LehoczkyEtelka LehoczkyEtelka Lehoczky
Published October 30, 2014 at 7:03 AM EDT

Ready for a Halloween scare? These graphic novels and compilations are just the ticket. A creepy cult, alien monsters, gravediggers and ghosts populate their spooky pages. Even the Great Pumpkin makes an appearance in all his glory. Read these books next to a flickering fire and you're guaranteed to get the shivers.

has written about books for The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times and Salon.com. She tweets at @EtelkaL

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Etelka Lehoczky
See stories by Etelka Lehoczky
Etelka Lehoczky
See stories by Etelka Lehoczky
Etelka Lehoczky
See stories by Etelka Lehoczky
Etelka Lehoczky
See stories by Etelka Lehoczky
Etelka Lehoczky
See stories by Etelka Lehoczky