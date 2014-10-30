I'm Not Scary, I'm Just Drawn That Way: Great Comics For Halloween

Ready for a Halloween scare? These graphic novels and compilations are just the ticket. A creepy cult, alien monsters, gravediggers and ghosts populate their spooky pages. Even the Great Pumpkin makes an appearance in all his glory. Read these books next to a flickering fire and you're guaranteed to get the shivers.

has written about books for The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times and Salon.com. She tweets at @EtelkaL

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.