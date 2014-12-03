NPR's Book Concierge: Our Guide To 2014's Great Reads

Introducing NPR's Book Concierge, your personal guide to the great books published in 2014. NPR staff and critics selected some 250 of their favorite titles. You can find a list of all our recommended titles below or ...

Open the app now!

2014 Book Concierge: The Complete List Of Recommended Titles

10:04: A Novel

by Ben Lerner

2 A.M. At The Cat's Pajamas

by Marie-Helene Bertino

A Bollywood Affair

by Sonali Dev

A Girl Is A Half-Formed Thing

by Eimear McBride

A Long Way Home: A Memoir

by Saroo Brierley

A Painter's Progress: A Portrait Of Lucian Freud

by David Dawson

A Snicker Of Magic

by Natalie Lloyd

Afterparty

by Daryl Gregory

Ah-Ha To Zig-Zag: 31 Objects From Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

by Maira Kalman

All Our Names

by Dinaw Mengestu

All The Light We Cannot See: A Novel

by Anthony Doerr

All The Truth Is Out: The Week Politics Went Tabloid

by Matt Bai

An Unnecessary Woman

by Rabih Alameddine

An Untamed State

by Roxane Gay

Ancient Oceans Of Central Kentucky

by David Connerley Nahm

Ancillary Sword

by Anne Leckie

Another Man's War: The Story Of A Burma Boy In Britain's Forgotten Army

by Barnaby Phillips

Apples Of Uncommon Character: Heirlooms, Modern Classics, And Little-Known Wonders

by Rowan Jacobsen

Area X: The Southern Reach Trilogy: Annihilation; Authority; Acceptance

by Jeff VanderMeer

Aviary Wonders Inc. Spring Catalog And Instruction Manual

by Kate Samworth

Bad Feminist: Essays

by Roxane Gay

Baking Chez Moi: Recipes From My Paris Home To Your Home Anywhere

by Dorie Greenspan

Bark: Stories

by Lorrie Moore

Beethoven: Anguish And Triumph

by Jan Swafford

Being Mortal: Medicine And What Matters In The End

by Atul Gawande

Belzhar

by Meg Wolitzer

Bitter Eden: A Novel

by Tatamkhulu Afrika

Blood Will Out: The True Story Of A Murder, A Mystery, And A Masquerade

by Walter Kirn

Bolaño, A Biography In Conversations

by Monica Maristain

Boy, Snow, Bird: A Novel

by Helen Oyeyemi

Bright Shards of Someplace Else

by Monica McFawn

Broken Monsters

by Lauren Beukes

Brothas Be, Yo Like George, Ain't That Funkin' Kinda Hard On You?: A Memoir

by George Clinton

Brown Girl Dreaming

by Jacqueline Woodson

California: A Novel

by Edan Lepucki

Can't And Won't: Stories

by Lydia Davis

Can't We Talk About Something More Pleasant?: A Memoir

by Roz Chast

Caribbean Potluck: Modern Recipes From Our Family Kitchen

by Suzanne Rousseau and Michelle Rousseau

Check The Technique: More Liner Notes for Hip-Hop Junkies

by Brian Coleman

Citizen: An American Lyric

by Claudia Rankine

Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo, And The Battle That Defined A Generation

by Blake J. Harris

Cooking Light Global Kitchen: The World's Most Delicious Food Made Easy

by David Joachim

Dataclysm: Who We Are (When We Think No One's Looking)

by Christian Rudder

Dear Committee Members: A Novel

by Julie Schumacher

Debbie Doesn't Do It Anymore: A Novel

by Walter Mosley

Deep Down Dark: The Untold Stories Of 33 Men Buried In A Chilean Mine, And The Miracle That Set Them Free

by Héctor Tobar

Definitely Maybe

by Arkady Strugatsky and Boris Strugatsky

Delancey: A Man, A Woman, A Restaurant, A Marriage

by Molly Wizenberg

Do Not Sell At Any Price: The Wild, Obsessive Hunt For The World's Rarest 78rpm Records

by Amanda Petrusich

Do Or Die: A Reluctant Heroes Novel

by Suzanne Brockman

Dog Whistle Politics: How Coded Racial Appeals Have Reinvented Racism And Wrecked The Middle Class

by Ian Haney López

Draw!

by Raul Colón

Duty: Memoirs Of A Secretary At War

by Robert M. Gates

El Deafo

by Cece Bell

Electric City: A Novel

by Elizabeth Rosner

Emeralds Included: A Jana Bibi Adventure

by Betsy Woodman

Empress Dowager Cixi: The Concubine Who Launched Modern China

by Jung Chang

Euphoria

by Lily King

Every Day Is For The Thief: Fiction

by Teju Cole

Everything I Never Told You: A Novel

by Celeste Ng

F: A Novel

by Daniel Kehlmann, translated by Carol Janeway

Family Furnishings: Selected Stories, 1995-2014

by Alice Munro

Famous Writers I Have Known: A Novel

by James Magnuson

Fatale Deluxe Edition, Vol. 1

by Ed Brubaker and Sean Philips

Firebird

by Misty Copeland and Christopher Myers

Flashlight

by Lizi Boyd

Florence Gordon

by Brian Morton

Foreign Gods, Inc.

by Okey Ndibe

Found

by Salina Yoon

Fourth Of July Creek: A Novel

by Smith Henderson

Fresh From The Farm: A Year Of Recipes And Stories

by Susie Middleton

Friendswood: A Novel

by René Steinke

Gaston

by Kelly DiPucchio and Christian Robinson

Geek Sublime: The Beauty Of Code, The Code Of Beauty

by Vikram Chandra

Girl In Reverse

by Barbara Stuber

Gottland: Mostly True Stories From Half Of Czechoslovakia

by Mariusz Szczygiel, translated by Antonia Lloyd-Jones

Gray Mountain: A Novel

by John Grisham

Half a World Away

by Cynthia Kadohata

Heap House: The Iremonger Trilogy: Book One

by Edward Carey

Here

by Richard McGuire

Heroes Are My Weakness: A Novel

by Susan Elizabeth Phillips

Hijacking The Runway: How Celebrities Are Stealing The Spotlight From Fashion Designers

by Teri Agins

Hold Tight Gently: Michael Callen, Essex Hemphill, And The Battlefield Of AIDS

by Martin Duberman

Hooray For Hat!

by Brian Won

Horrorstör: A Novel

by Grady Hendrix

How I Discovered Poetry

by Marilyn Nelson

How The World Was: A California Childhood

by Emmanuel Guibert

How To Be A Victorian: A Dawn-To-Dusk Guide To Victorian Life

by Ruth Goodman

How To Be Both: A Novel

by Ali Smith

How To Be Happy

by Eleanor Davis

How To Build A Girl: A Novel

by Caitlin Moran

I Am China: A Novel

by Xiaolu Guo

I Don't Know Do You

by Roberto Montes

I'll Give You The Sun

by Jandy Nelson

Icon

by Amy Scholder (editor)

In The Light Of What We Know: A Novel

by Zia Haider Rahman

In The Wolf's Mouth: A Novel

by Adam Foulds

J Dilla's Donuts

by Jordan Ferguson

Josephine: The Dazzling Life Of Josephine Baker

by Patricia Hruby Powell and Christian Robinson

Kaleidoscope: Diverse YA Science Fiction And Fantasy Stories

by Edited by Alisa Krasnostein and Julia Rios

Kinda Like Brothers

by Coe Booth

Land Of Love And Drowning: A Novel

by Tiphanie Yanique

Let Me Be Frank With You: A Frank Bascombe Book

by Richard Ford

Life Drawing: A Novel

by Robin Black

Lightspeed: Women Destroy Science Fiction! Special Issue

by Christie Yant (editor)

Lila: A Novel

by Marilynne Robinson

Lion, Lion

by Miriam Busch and Larry Day

Little Failure: A Memoir

by Gary Shteyngart

Little Nemo: Dream Another Dream

by Josh O'Neill, Andrew Carl and Chris Stevens (editors)

Loitering: New And Collected Essays

by Charles D'Ambrosio

Lost Lake

by Sarah Addison Allen

Lovers At The Chameleon Club, Paris 1932: A Novel

by Francine Prose

Malaria, Poems

by Cameron Conaway

Man Alive: A True Story Of Violence, Forgiveness And Becoming A Man

by Thomas Page McBee

Mastering My Mistakes In The Kitchen: Learning To Cook With 65 Great Chefs And Over 100 Delicious Recipes

by Dana Cowin

McSweeney's Issue 46: Thirteen Crime Stories From Latin America

by Daniel Galera

Mexico: The Cookbook

by Margarita Carrillo Arronte

My Beautiful Enemy

by Sherry Thomas

My Perfect Pantry: 150 Easy Recipes From 50 Essential Ingredients

by Geoffrey Zakarian, Amy Stevenson and Margaret Zakarian

My Pet Book

by Bob Staake

Nazis In The Metro

by Didier Daeninckx

Night Heron

by Adam Brookes

Ninja!

by Arree Chung

Nora Webster: A Novel

by Colm Tóibín

Nothing More To Lose

by Najwan Darwish, translated by Kareem James Abu-Zeid

On Such A Full Sea: A Novel

by Chang-rae Lee

One Kick: A Novel

by Chelsea Cain

Orfeo: A Novel

by Richard Powers

Our Secret Life In The Movies

by Michael McGriff and J.M. Tyree

Ovenly: Sweet And Salty Recipes From New York's Most Creative Bakery

by Erin Patinkin and Agatha Kulaga

Overwhelmed: Work, Love, And Play When No One Has The Time

by Brigid Schulte

Panic In A Suitcase: A Novel

by Yelena Akhtiorskaya

Perfidia: A Novel

by James Ellroy

Philip Larkin: Life, Art And Love

by James Booth

Plenty More: Vibrant Vegetable Cooking From London's Ottolenghi

by Yotam Ottolenghi

Poking A Dead Frog: Conversations With Today's Top Comedy Writers

by Mike Sacks

Prelude to Bruise

by Saeed Jones

Pretty Deadly Volume 1

by Kelly Sue DeConnick and Emma Rios

Quest

by Aaron Becker

Rat Queens Volume 1: Sass & Sorcery

by Kurtis J. Wiebe and Roc Upchurch

Red Or Dead: A Novel

by David Peace

Redeployment

by Phil Klay

Rules Of Summer

by Shaun Tan

Sex Criminals Volume 1

by Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky

Shoe Dog

by Megan McDonald and Katherine Tillotson

Showa 1944-1953: A History Of Japan

by Shigeru Mizuki

Simple Thai Food: Classic Recipes From The Thai Home Kitchen

by Leela Punyaratabandhu

Sisters

by Raina Telgemeier

Soldier Girls: The Battles Of Three Women At Home And At War

by Helen Thorpe

Some Dead Genius

by Lenny Kleinfeld

Some Luck: A Novel

by Jane Smiley

Station Eleven: A Novel

by Emily St. John Mandel

Stone Mattress: Nine Tales

by Margaret Atwood

Strike!: The Farm Workers' Fight For Their Rights

by Larry Dane Brimner

Thank You, Octopus

by Darren Farrell

The Adventures Of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend

by Dan Santat

The American Mission

by Matthew Palmer

The Apex Book Of World SF 3

by Lavie Tidhar (editor)

The Ballad Of A Small Player: A Novel

by Lawrence Osborne

The Banh Mi Handbook: Recipes For Crazy-Delicious Vietnamese Sandwiches

by Andrea Nguyen

The Bees: A Novel

by Laline Paull

The Blazing World: A Novel

by Siri Hustvedt

The Bone Clocks: A Novel

by David Mitchell

The Book Of Strange New Things: A Novel

by Michel Faber

The Book Of Unknown Americans: A Novel

by Cristina Henrí­quez

The Broken Road: From The Iron Gates To Mount Athos

by Patrick Leigh Fermor

The Children Act

by Ian McEwan

The Complete Zap Comix Boxed Set

by R. Crumb, S. Clay Wilson, Gilbert Shelton, Spain Rodriguez, Robert Williams, Victor Moscoso, Paul Mavrides and Rick Griffin

The Dead Lake

by Hamid Ismailov

The Distance: A Thriller

by Helen Giltrow

The Divide: American Injustice In The Age Of The Wealth Gap

by Matt Taibbi

The Empathy Exams: Essays

by Leslie Jamison

The Empire Of Necessity: Slavery, Freedom, And Deception In The New World

by Greg Grandin

The End of the Sentence

by Maria Dahvana Headley and Kat Howard

The Farm

by Tom Rob Smith

The Farmer And The Clown

by Marla Frazee

The Fever: A Novel

by Megan Abbott

The Girl Next Door: A Novel

by Ruth Rendell

The Girl Who Saved The King Of Sweden: A Novel

by Jonas Jonasson, translated by Rachel Willson-Broyles

The Girls At The Kingfisher Club: A Novel

by Genevieve Valentine

The Good Spy: The Life And Death Of Robert Ames

by Kai Bird

The Haight: Love, Rock, And Revolution

by Jim Marshall and Joel Selvin

The Hawley Book Of The Dead: A Novel

by Chrysler Szarlan

The Hilltop: A Novel

by Assaf Gavron, translated by Steven Cohen

The History Of Rock 'N' Roll In Ten Songs

by Greil Marcus

The Homesick Texan's Family Table: Lone Star Cooking From My Kitchen To Yours

by Lisa Fain

The Inheritance Trilogy

by N.K. Jemisin

The Invisible Bridge: The Fall Of Nixon And The Rise Of Reagan

by Rick Perlstein

The King's Curse

by Philippa Gregory

The Last Illusion: A Novel

by Porochista Khakpour

The Loudest Voice In The Room: How The Brilliant, Bombastic Roger Ailes Built Fox News --- And Divided A Country

by Gabriel Sherman

The Man With The Compound Eyes: A Novel

by Wu Ming-Yi

The Map Thief: The Gripping Story Of An Esteemed Rare-Map Dealer Who Made Millions Stealing Priceless Maps

by Michael Blanding

The Martian: A Novel

by Andy Weir

The Memory Garden

by Mary Rickert

The Misadventures Of The Family Fletcher

by Dana Alison Levy

The Moor's Account: A Novel

by Laila Lalami

The Narrow Road To The Deep North: A Novel

by Richard Flanagan

The New Greenmarket Cookbook: Recipes And Tips From Today's Finest Chefs — And The Stories Behind The Farms That Inspire Them

by Gabrielle Langholtz

The Night Gardener

by Jonathan Auxier

The Noble Hustle: Poker, Beef Jerky, And Death

by Colson Whitehead

The Odd One Out

by Britta Teckentrup

The Paying Guests

by Sarah Waters

The People's Platform: Taking Back Power And Culture In The Digital Age

by Astra Taylor

The Peripheral: A Novel

by William Gibson

The Ploughmen: A Novel

by Kim Zupan

The Republic Of Imagination: America In Three Books

by Azar Nafisi

The Rise & Fall Of Great Powers: A Novel

by Tom Rachman

The Secret History Of Wonder Woman

by Jill Lepore

The Secret Place: A Novel

by Tana French

The Shadow Hero

by Gene Luen Yang and Sonny Liew

The Short And Tragic Life Of Robert Peace: A Brilliant Young Man Who Left Newark For The Ivy League

by Jeff Hobbs

The Silkworm

by Robert Galbraith

The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History

by Elizabeth Kolbert

The Slanted Door: Modern Vietnamese Food

by Charles Phan

The Soda Fountain: Floats, Sundaes, Egg Creams & More — Stories And Flavors Of An American Original

by Gia Giasullo and Peter Freeman

The Splendid Things We Planned: A Family Portrait

by Blake Bailey

The Three-Body Problem

by Cixin Liu

The Tropic Of Serpents: A Memoir By Lady Trent

by Marie Brennan

The True American: Murder And Mercy In Texas

by Anand Giridharadas

The UnAmericans: Stories

by Molly Antopol

The Universal Tone: Bringing My Story To Light

by Carlos Santana

The Usagi Yojimbo Saga Volume 1

by Stan Sakai

The Witch: And Other Tales Re-Told

by Jean Thompson

The Wrenchies

by Farel Dalrymple

The Year She Left Us: A Novel

by Kathryn Ma

The Zone Of Interest: A Novel

by Martin Amis

Things I've Learned From Dying: A Book About Life

by David R. Dow

Thirteen Days In September: Carter, Begin, And Sadat At Camp David

by Lawrence Wright

Those Who Leave And Those Who Stay

by Elena Ferrante, translated by Ann Goldstein

Three Minutes In Poland: Discovering A Lost World In A 1938 Family Film

by Glenn Kurtz

Through The Woods

by Emily Carroll

Thrown

by Kerry Howley

Tigerman: A Novel

by Nick Harkaway

Tinseltown: Murder, Morphine, And Madness At The Dawn of Hollywood

by William J. Mann

To Rise Again At A Decent Hour: A Novel

by Joshua Ferris

Unexpected Stories

by Octavia E. Butler

Us Conductors: A Novel

by Sean Michaels

Valour And Vanity

by Mary Robinette Kowal

Viva Frida

by Yuyi Morales and Tim O'Meara

Walt Before Skeezix

by Frank King

We Were Liars

by E. Lockhart

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

by David Shafer

With My Dog-Eyes: A Novel

by Hilda Hilst

Wolf In White Van: A Novel

by John Darnielle

Wonderland: A Novel

by Stacey D'Erasmo

Words Will Break Cement: The Passion Of Pussy Riot

by Masha Gessen

World Spice At Home: New Flavors For 75 Favorite Dishes

by Amanda Bevill and Julie Kramis Hearne

You Are (Not) Small

by Anna Kang and Christopher Weyant

Your Illustrated Guide To Becoming One With The Universe

by Yumi Sakugawa

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.