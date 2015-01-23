What's Your Coming Out Story?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Keeping Secrets

About Ash Beckham's TED Talk

Equality advocate Ash Beckham offers a fresh story about empathy and openness — and it involves pancakes.

About Ash Beckham

Ash Beckham is an equality advocate whose TEDx talk "Coming Out of Your Closet" went viral. She shares how coming out as a lesbian helped her appreciate our common humanity and better understand the secrets that we all have. She speaks all over the country.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.