Pop Culture Happy Hour, Small Batch Edition: 'King Of The Nerds' Listen • 7:37

In something of a companion piece to our earlier segment on nerd culture, Stephen and Glen sit down in this edition to chat about the social dynamics at work and at play on TBS's surprisingly charming competition show King Of The Nerds. Glen carefully distinguishes it from its predecessor Beauty And The Geek, then wonders whether when nerds act like reality show contestants, they're using the tactics of the enemy.

It's a fun little talk ahead of the show's wrap-up for the season this Friday night, March 13.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.