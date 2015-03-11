© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Pop Culture Happy Hour, Small Batch Edition: 'King Of The Nerds'

By Linda Holmes
Published March 11, 2015 at 9:53 AM EDT
Pop Culture Happy Hour, Small Batch Edition: 'King Of The Nerds'

In something of a companion piece to our earlier segment on nerd culture, Stephen and Glen sit down in this edition to chat about the social dynamics at work and at play on TBS's surprisingly charming competition show King Of The Nerds. Glen carefully distinguishes it from its predecessor Beauty And The Geek, then wonders whether when nerds act like reality show contestants, they're using the tactics of the enemy.

It's a fun little talk ahead of the show's wrap-up for the season this Friday night, March 13.

NPR Arts & Life
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
