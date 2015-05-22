© 2020 WFAE
Beyond The Best-Sellers: Nancy Pearl Recommends Under-The-Radar Reads

By NPR Staff
Nancy Pearl
Published May 22, 2015 at 3:57 AM EDT

Every once in a while, NPR's go-to books guru Nancy Pearl sends Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep a tall stack of books. They're generally "under-the-radar" reads — titles she thinks deserve more attention than they've been getting.

"I just think that it's so important that readers learn about books that haven't been heavily promoted – what we would call mid-list books," Pearl says.

Here are some of her fiction picks, to kick off your summer reading list:

Nancy Pearl
Nancy Pearl is a regular commentator about books on NPR's Morning Edition and NPR affiliate stations KUOW in Seattle and KWGS in Tulsa.
