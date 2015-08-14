What's The Best Way To Achieve A New Goal?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Amateur Hour.

About Derek Sivers' TED Talk

After setting a new personal goal, often your first instinct is to tell someone. But entrepreneur Derek Sivers says you're better off keeping it to yourself.

About Derek Sivers

Entrepreneur and musician Derek Sivers is best known as the founder of CD Baby. He started CD Baby by accident in 1998 when he was selling his own CDs online, and friends asked if he could sell theirs too. CD Baby became the largest seller of independent music on the web, with over $100 million in sales for over 150,000 musician clients.

In 2008, Sivers sold CD Baby to focus on his new company, MuckWork, where teams of efficient assistants help musicians do their "uncreative dirty work." He's also the author of Anything You Want: 40 Lessons For A New Kind Of Entrepreneur.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.