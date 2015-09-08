Sam Smith Follows In Long Line Of Stars To Record James Bond Theme

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Sam Smith first melted hearts with his song "Stay With Me."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "STAY WITH ME")

SAM SMITH: (Singing) Oh, won't you stay with me 'cause you're all I need.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Now he's recorded the theme to the new James Bond movie, "Spectre." The song is called "Writing's On The Wall." He's following in some big footsteps - Shirley Bassey sang "Goldfinger."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GOLDFINGER")

SHIRLEY BASSEY: (Singing) Goldfinger - he's the man, the man with the Midas touch.

SIEGEL: Madonna sang the theme for the 2002 Bond movie, "Die Another Day."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DIE ANOTHER DAY")

MADONNA: (Singing) I guess I'll die another day. I guess I'll die another day, another day. I guess I'll die another day.

CORNISH: And Tina Turner performed the "GoldenEye" theme.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GOLDENEYE")

TINA TURNER: (Singing) Goldeneye, I found his weakness. Goldeneye, he'll do what I please.

SIEGEL: Most recently, Adele added her voice to the Bond repertoire.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LET THE SKY FALL")

ADELE: (Singing) Let the sky fall. When it crumbles, we will stand tall.

SIEGEL: Her "Sky Fall" won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a Grammy. There was a lot of speculation about who would be singing the theme for the new Bond movie, "Spectre." Sam Smith told the BBC he's happy the secret's out. He thought he was pretty good at keeping his identity under wraps, like the superspy himself.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

CORNISH: You're listening to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.