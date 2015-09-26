© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Not My Job: Singer-Songwriter Jewel Gets Quizzed On Jewel Thieves

Published September 26, 2015 at 10:11 AM EDT
Singer-songwriter Jewel appears on The Josh Wolf Show in June 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Before she hit it big with her first album, Pieces of You in 1995, Jewel was living out of her car. Her big break came at Inner Change, a struggling San Diego coffee shop where she played a weekly show. She's written a memoir called Never Broken: Songs Are Only Half the Story.

We've invited Jewel to play a game called "We hope you sleep in a safe" — because when you're named Jewel, you have to watch out for jewel thieves.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life