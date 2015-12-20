© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

A Little Under-The-Radar TV: 'UnREAL'

By Linda Holmes
Published December 20, 2015 at 6:14 AM EST
Genevieve Buechner (in pigtails), Constance Zimmer (holding microphone) and Craig Bierko star in Lifetime's <em>UnREAL.</em>
NPR's Weekend Edition has been chatting with TV critics about shows that they believe flew a little too far under the radar in 2015 — Maureen Ryan talked about The 100last weekend, and Alan Sepinwall talked about Review. This week, I'm joining Rachel Martin to remind everybody of Lifetime's terrific UnREAL, which followed the backstage adventures of a show that was almost, but not quite, The Bachelor.

It's a very good show, which I wrote about when it was first airing, and to which we also devoted a segment on Pop Culture Happy Hour. It's now available on a lot of streaming platforms and well worth watching. There's a second season coming, though they haven't scheduled it yet, and I'll be waiting impatiently.

Click the audio for more.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
