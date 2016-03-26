© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Not My Job: Jazz Bassist Esperanza Spalding Gets Quizzed On Bases

Published March 26, 2016 at 11:28 AM EDT
Jazz musician and singer Esperanza Spalding speaks at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., in 2011.

In 2011, jazz prodigy Esperanza Spalding won the Best New Artist Grammy, beating out the favorite — some Canadian kid named Justin Bieber. She's spent the five years since then touring the world, making new music and hiding from mobs of angry 13-year-olds.

Since Spalding plays the bass, we've invited her to answer three questions about other kinds of bases: BASE jumping, second base and Ace of Base.

