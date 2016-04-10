NPRpoetry Moment: Poetry Of Potent Potables

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

It's that time again. It's time for our poetry break. All this month, we're celebrating National Poetry Month by asking you to tweet us your original poems at 140 characters or less to our hashtag #NPRpoetry. We've been reading through them, we love them, and we've reached out to a few people to ask them to record their poems for us.

Today, we hear from artist and graphic designer Kat Wedmore from Indiana. She says she was inspired to write while watching "Jeopardy" with her son. It's a nightly tradition she shared with her grandmother when she was growing up, she tells us. Her grandmother died in 2008, and Kat says she thinks of her when "Jeopardy" begins.

KAT WEDMORE: (Reading) Another day growing dim, "Jeopardy" is on the set again. Can still hear Granny, voice smoked thin - who is, what is?

MARTIN: They go by so fast, so let's hear it again.

MARTIN: Thank you, Kat, for sharing that with us. Stick around; we'll have another poem later in the program. And we'll be sharing your work throughout the month of April, so please keep tweeting with the hashtag #NPRpoetry.