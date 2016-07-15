Are You Ready To Take The 'Human' Test?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episode What Makes Us ... Us

About Ze Frank's TED Talk

If you've ever wondered: Am I human? — humorist Ze Frank offers an idiosyncratic quiz that can help provide the answer.

About Ze Frank

In 2001, Humorist and web artist Ze Frank's party invite to 17 friends — "How To Dance Properly" — went viral.

In 2006, he launched a year-long daily video blog called The Show with Ze Frank, which Slate.com called "the best sustained comedy run in the history of the Web."

His particular brand of online comedy — including a wide range of collaborative tools to include his audience in his work — has helped influence a generation of digital native YouTubers.

