Not My Job: Sharon Jones Gets Quizzed On Handshakes

Published July 30, 2016 at 11:20 AM EDT
Sharon Jones performs at Carnegie Hall in New York City on March 23, 2015.

Sharon Jones' career didn't take off until she was in her 40s (making her an inspiring story for millennials everywhere — you have another 20 years before you have to move out of your parents' house!). Now she leads the band Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings and has just released a new documentary called Miss Sharon Jones!

We've invited her to play a game called "Let's shake on it" — three questions about handshakes. Click the audio link above to hear how she does.

