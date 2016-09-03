Not My Job: Pitcher Bill 'Spaceman' Lee Gets Quizzed On Kevin Spacey

Bill Lee was a successful pitcher in the major leagues for many years — he played for the Boston Red Sox in the 1970s and the Montreal Expos in the early 1980s. Known for his outspoken nature and his unconventional left-handed pitch, he ended up with the nickname "Spaceman."

We've invited the Spaceman to answer three questions about actor Kevin Spacey. Click the audio link above to hear how he does.

