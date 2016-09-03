© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Not My Job: Pitcher Bill 'Spaceman' Lee Gets Quizzed On Kevin Spacey

Published September 3, 2016 at 11:40 AM EDT
Boston Red Sox former pitcher Bill "Spaceman" Lee runs onto the field to join teammates during pre-game ceremonies at Fenway Park on May 5, 2015.

Bill Lee was a successful pitcher in the major leagues for many years — he played for the Boston Red Sox in the 1970s and the Montreal Expos in the early 1980s. Known for his outspoken nature and his unconventional left-handed pitch, he ended up with the nickname "Spaceman."

We've invited the Spaceman to answer three questions about actor Kevin Spacey. Click the audio link above to hear how he does.

