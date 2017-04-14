© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Pop Culture Happy Hour: Diversity In Comics And 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

By Linda Holmes
Published April 14, 2017 at 11:09 AM EDT
Detail of cover of <em>America #2</em>, by Gabby Rivera and Joe Quinones, starring America Chavez, Marvel's lesbian Latina superhero.
Our team is just back from a wonderful live show in Chicago — thank you all for coming! — with W. Kamau Bell as our special guest and Sam Sanders in our fourth chair. (Both were wonderful.) We'll have audio from that show in your feeds later, but this week, we've got a special edition.

First up, we bring you a segment Glen Weldon did with our buddy Gene Demby of Code Switch about diversity in comics. It originally aired on the Code Switch podcast, but we thought we'd bring it to you here as well.

Second, we jump back to our segment from a few years back about RuPaul's Drag Race, which recently returned — now on VH1 — for a new season.

We'll be back in a week with more fresh conversations. Thank you so much for listening and supporting the show. And this week, thank you for understanding that we all kind of need a nap.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
