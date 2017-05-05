© 2020 WFAE
LCD Soundsystem's Two New Songs Are Here

By Lars Gotrich
Published May 5, 2017 at 12:03 AM EDT
If you're reading this from Australia, kudos! You've already had the two new LCD Soundsystem tracks, announced Thursday, since midnight down under. Everyone else, now is your time.

With a bass line that hits your stomach, "Call The Police" finds James Murphy in a motorik mood by way of The Cure and New Order.

"American Dream" is a wobbly ballad the clops along in waltz time.

Now go dance and sob accordingly.

Lars Gotrich
