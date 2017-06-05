Whisper And Shout Along To Waxahatchee's Cathartic 'Never Been Wrong'

Waxahatchee's Out In The Storm is a rock record wrought in, wrapped up and cathartically released by a relationship that fell apart. In an album that leans on the heavily riffed indie-rock of the '90s, "Never Been Wrong" is the headbanger, with fists clenched tight and hearts wide. But it's just like Katie Crutchfield, in the throes of crushing pain, to drop the song out and take a moment — to underscore the moment.

"And everyone," she harmonizes a cappella, "will hear me complain / And everyone will pity my pain" — as we yell and whisper along.

Out In The Storm comes out July 14 on Merge.

