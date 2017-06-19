LCD Soundsystem Announces New Album, 'American Dream'

After releasing two new songs, playing them on Saturday Night Live, and not being totally stoked on a set of vinyl reissues, LCD Soundsystem has announced its first album in seven years. American Dream will be out Sept. 1 via Columbia Records/DFA.

In a Facebook post from May 30, it looked like things were on track for a summer release, but James Murphy, perfectionist that he is, is determined for the new record to hit digital and vinyl simultaneously, no small feat in these vinyl plant backlogged times.

He went onto to note that, "This will be the last record at the original DFA Studios as we're closing that down after the building was sold. So there's a lot to digest for me. I've been there nearly 20 years, now and I wasn't a particularly young man when it opened, so there's that. Anyway, be well, thank you for your patience (even when it manifested as semi-angry "Where the f*** is the RECORD, James!" posts!) and [we] very much looking forward to getting this to you."

LCD Soundsystem has also announced a world tour. American Dream track list below:

01. "oh baby"

02 "other voices"

03. "i used to"

04. "change yr mind"

05. "how do you sleep?"

06. "tonite"

07. "call the police"

08. "american dream"

09. "emotional haircut"

10. "black screen"

