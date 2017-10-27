Freeway Traffic Report

Brett Gelman and Missi Pyle completed their Ask Me Anothertrilogy contracts with a quiz in which every answer is also the number of a freeway in the Los Angeles area. Plus, singer-songwriter Aimee Mann also joined us for a performance of "Rollercoasters," a song from her recent album "Mental Illness."

Heard On Los Angeles: Famepocalypse Part One

HIGHLIGHTS

Missi Pyle On Her Driving Style

I would say I'm somewhat aggressive. You've got to really get in there or someone's gonna get on you getting in there, you know what I'm saying?

Brett Gelman On His Driving Style

I would say I'm aggressive. A tad rageful. Every other driver is usually an enemy.

