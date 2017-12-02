© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Not My Job: We Quiz 'Lady Bird' Director Greta Gerwig On Female Birds

Published December 2, 2017 at 7:44 AM EST
Greta Gerwig at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festivalin 2016

Greta Gerwig was already an acclaimed actor and screenwriter, famous for movies like Frances Ha. But now she's written and directed Lady Bird, already a huge hit and the best-reviewed film ever on Rotten Tomatoes. The whole awkward outsider thing is going to be a challenge to keep up after winning an Oscar.

Her new film is about a fierce young woman who calls herself "Lady Bird," so we thought we'd ask her about actual female birds.

Click the audio link above to see how she does.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life