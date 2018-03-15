Fall In Love With 'Alice' From Michigander's 'Midland' EP

One of the best parts of our "jobs" here at the World Cafe is when we discover inspiring new music. Whether it's a singer-songwriter, an indie rock band or an underground rapper, there's so much creativity swirling around in the music ecosystem.

Case in point is Jason Singer, who performs as . Singer has the most astounding knack for writing anthemic pop songs. Wise beyond his years with an angelic confidence in his voice, he's adept at crafting those musical moments that ring with high emotional impact. It's all there in his songs; driving beats, shimmering guitars, tug-at-your-heart lyrics, and big hooks. You can imagine his songs in shows like This Is Us, or Grey's Anatomy.The songs he writes linger in your head and heart long after they're finished.

Singer, a listener to the Cafe, crossed our paths at World Cafe when he tweeted Cafe host Talia Schlanger in April 2017, asking if she would check out his new song, "Fears." She did, and we wound up playing it on the show. We were instantly impressed with the song.

Michigander has dropped a few singles and is releasing his debut EP, , on March 16. Named after the town where Jason grew up and currently lives, the record features six songs, including two previously released singles "Fears" and "Stolen." The project was recorded in Adrian, Mich. with producer Jake Rye at Social Recording Company.

Listen to the World Cafe premiere of "Alice," a sweeping, rocking love song from Midland.

Copyright 2020 XPN. To see more, visit .