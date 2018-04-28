© 2020 WFAE
Not My Job: We Quiz H. Jon Benjamin, Voice Of 'Archer,' On Archery

Published April 28, 2018 at 12:14 PM EDT
H. Jon Benjamin participates in an Archer panel discussion at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 18, 2015.

If you've ever noticed that Sterling Archer of the animated Bond parody Archerand Bob Belcher of the animated family sitcom Bob's Burgers sound oddly alike that's because actor and comedian H. Jon Benjamin is behind them both. He's written a new memoir (or, as he calls it, an "attempted memoir") titled Failure Is an Option.

We've invited Benjamin to play a game called "THWACK! Bullseye!" Three questions about archery.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

