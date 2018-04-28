Not My Job: We Quiz H. Jon Benjamin, Voice Of 'Archer,' On Archery

If you've ever noticed that Sterling Archer of the animated Bond parody Archerand Bob Belcher of the animated family sitcom Bob's Burgers sound oddly alike that's because actor and comedian H. Jon Benjamin is behind them both. He's written a new memoir (or, as he calls it, an "attempted memoir") titled Failure Is an Option.

We've invited Benjamin to play a game called "THWACK! Bullseye!" Three questions about archery.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.