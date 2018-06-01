© 2020 WFAE
Pop Culture Happy Hour: The 'Law & Order' Universe

By Linda Holmes
Published June 1, 2018 at 5:00 AM EDT
Jerry Orbach, Angie Harmon, Sam Waterston and Jesse L. Martin, from the 1999 cast of <em>Law & Order</em>.
The original Law & Orderlasted 20 seasons. Law & Order: SVUjust finished its 19th. That's not even the whole shebang. There was Criminal Intent, there was Conviction ... you'll just have to listen to the show.

Glen Weldon and Stephen Thompson have the day off while I sit down with Previously.TV editor (and Television Without Pity founder) Sarah D. Bunting and Pop Culture Happy Hour pal Margaret H. "Hulahoop" Willison to talk about the world of detectives and lawyers, weirdos and guest stars who will one day be famous. We talk about "Mothership," by which we mean the original show, where Lenny Briscoe (Jerry Orbach) is simply accepted as our leader, and about SVU, where Olivia Benson is someone who should spend less time talking to us about her personal life, because work is what Law & Orderis supposed to be all about. (Also, she might try to become a slightly better detective, even though she's a kind person, don't get us wrong.)

We also talk about what's making us happy this week, from the book I'm reading and the podcasts that have Margaret's ear to the songs Sarah is listening to. And both Sarah and Margaret have more where all that came from: Margaret's podcast Appointment Television is available for your listening pleasure, as is Sarah's podcast Mark And Sarah Talk About Songs.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
