Victor Rios: How Can Mentors Guide Kids To Live Up To Their Full Potential?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published June 29, 2018 at 9:05 AM EDT

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episode Hidden Potential

About Victor Rios TED Talk

Victor Rios had dropped out of high school. But one teacher helped him turn his life around. Today, he's a sociologist who studies youth and the factors that nurture their potential.

About Victor Rios

Victor Rios is a professor of sociology at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Rios is the author of five books, including Punished: Policing The Lives Of Black And Latino Boys, and Human Targets: Schools, Police, And The Criminalization Of Latino Youth. He is also the creator of Project GRIT, Generating Resilience to Inspire Transformation, which works with educators to develop programs that can positively impact the lives of the young people they serve. Rios received his Ph.D. in comparative ethnic studies from University of California, Berkeley. He is still in touch with his high school mentor, Ms. Russ.

